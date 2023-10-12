Former K-9 handler pleads guilty in case of missing police K-9

Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.
Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Chapmanville K-9 handler indicted following the disappearance of the K-9 officer entrusted to his care pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Marcus Dudley accepted a plea agreement on Thursday, pleading guilty to animal cruelty, making false statements, and obstructing an officer.

As part of the plea deal, the other charges Dudley was facing will be dropped.

Dudley was arrested in Georgia after he failed to show up for court for his arraignment in Kanawha County.

Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.

Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury
Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury

According to the investigation, Dudley’s statements about what happened to Chase, who he said jumped a fence and escaped the morning of April 11, were inconsistent.

On April 24, 2023, WSAZ reported Dudley had been fired from the Chapmanville Police Department, according to Mayor Joel McNeely.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Princeton Baseball Association announced that they will be leaving the Appalachian League...
Local Appalachian League team disbands
Charles Dawson
Bluefield man arrested for murder
Two firefighters were injured in a crash Tuesday.
Two Richlands Firefighters injured in vehicle wreck
A new trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley, linking locals and tourists to two previously...
New trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
‘She’s still fighting’: Daughter provides update on Mary Lou Retton

Latest News

Alison Parker and Adam Ward
Warner urges action against Google, Meta over failure to remove content depicting the murders of Alison Parker & Adam Ward
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film coming to the Granada along with Swifties' Friendship Bracelet...
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film coming to the Granada along with Swifties’ Friendship Bracelet event
West Virginia’s Commissioner for the Bureau of Social Services spoke to students at Concord...
W.Va. Commissioner for Bureau of Social Services speaks to students at Concord University
WVVA News at Noon
GTT @ Noon: Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Film coming to the Granada along with Swifties' Friendship Bracelet event
Fayette County man faces multiple felonies following disturbance & burglary in Mount Hope
Fayette County man faces multiple felonies following disturbance & burglary in Mount Hope