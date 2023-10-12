Former Democrat leader running for Secretary of State as Republican

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The former Democratic House of Delegates Minority Leader is switching parties.

Doug Skaff, who resigned from the House of Delegates last month, announced on Thursday that he is switching to the Republican Party to run for Secretary of State in West Virginia.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of this state as a delegate, and I look forward to using my past experiences and leadership style in government and business as Secretary of State,” he said.

Secretary of State is being vacated by Mac Warner as he runs for governor.

Skaff’s sudden switch and subsequent candidacy filing is raising some eyebrows in the Democratic caucus.

Mike Pushkin, the Democratic Party Chair, said the following:

While I appreciate Doug finally putting his cards on the table about his long-rumored, politically expedient party switch, I’m surprised he would try to reinvent himself as a right-wing conservative in the process. After all, it was Democratic Minority Leader Doug Skaff who led our caucus in opposition to: • Total abortion ban • Allowing guns on college campuses • Legal discrimination based on sexual orientation I know Doug has long been intoxicated by the idea of winning a statewide office. Still, his candidacy could leave Republican primary voters with a hangover when they find out about his actual voting record. Nevertheless, we wish him well in all his affairs.

So far, it seems Skaff is the only person to have entered the race for Secretary of State.

The primary election will be held next May.

