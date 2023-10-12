Fayette County man faces multiple felonies following disturbance & burglary in Mount Hope

Alfred Jennings of Oak Hill is faces multiple charges following the Oct. 11th incident in Mount Hope(WVVA)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - An Oak Hill man--Alfred Jennings faces several felonies following a domestic disturbance and burglary in Mount Hope, WV.

Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirms his deputies were dispatched of the scene of a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

The survivor of that attack telling authorities her ex-boyfriend, Jennings, threatened and forced his way into her home.

Deputies were able to locate Jennings and made an arrest. It was later discovered the 61-year-old had multiple previous convictions of domestic violence.

He is charged with felony offenses of Burglary and Third Offense Domestic Battery. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail awaiting court proceedings.

