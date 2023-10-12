From clutter to change: BAC solo exhibition focuses on pain, trauma of human life

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new exhibition is opening at the Beckley Art Center on Friday, October 13; and while these paintings are beautifully done, they show the darker side of life.

This is artist Brennah Stauntion’s first solo exhibition. WVVA had a chance to talk to the West Virginia native about her series of paintings titled, “Clutter to Change.” Over the last year, Staunton has created 16 six-foot paintings of interior spaces for this exhibition. She says she doesn’t stage her subjects, but lets the messes form naturally to show the progression of being stuck in pain and darkness.

Staunton adds that some of these spaces may even be inside her own home.

“We become stuck in that area, stuck in that mess, stuck in the trauma and we don’t know how to get out, but we are comfortable with that,” she shared. “So some of us, I realize, don’t know that there is a better side to wellness, to order...So how do we get from a messy room to a clean room?”

Staunton’s exhibition will open at 6 p.m. on Friday at the art center on Johnstown Road. Her work will be featured until November 11.

