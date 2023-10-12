Beckley councilman and lawyer running for mayor


By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley councilman and lawyer is running for Mayor.

Robert Dunlap’s announcement comes amid a shakeup in the city’s Common Council as Beckley moves toward a City Manager style of government. Under the new organizational set up, which has yet to be voted upon, councilmembers, along with a new city manager, would have increased powers over the mayor in the day-to-day operations of the city’s government.

Dunlap is supportive of the move and would like to use the opportunity to build on many of the initiatives he has championed as a councilmember.

“I care about the folks who are disenfranchised in our city. But I also want to make sure we have a better look Uptown, that we address the crime issues, that we continue to make sure our Beckley Police officers feel supported, and that our public works crews continue to improve the city because they are adequately paid.”

More recently, Dunlap helped spearhead an $8,000 pay raise for Beckley Police officers and an additional raise for Public Works employees.

If elected Mayor, Dunlap said he hopes to use his experience as an attorney to help find long-term solutions to the city’s crime problems and support recreational opportunities for kids, including a fix for the problems plaguing New River Park Pool.

