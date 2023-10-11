Wythe County speeding fines will go toward building playground

Wythe County Sheriff's Office-VA
Wythe County Sheriff's Office-VA(Wythe County Sheriff's Office-VA)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - $25,000 of fines collected from speeding drivers will go toward building a playground in Wythe County.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office reports in 2022, it began photo speed enforcement in school zones to make them safer. The department says it has reduced speeding by 93.2% since the beginning of the program with Blue Line Solutions, saying, “A big thank you goes out to our citizens for acknowledging these school zones and slowing down.”

The sheriff’s office says, “We could not think of a better way to reinvest the fine money generated from this program than to put it back into something for our children.” That led to Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting, where Sheriff Charles Foster, Chief Deputy Anthony Cline, and Blue Line Solutions announced the sheriff’s office will donate money toward building the new Ager Park playground.

Blue Line Solutions, which deals with photo speed enforcement, announced it will donate $5,000 toward this project.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Dawson
Bluefield man arrested for murder
The search continued on Tuesday for a missing teen out of Raleigh County.
Missing Raleigh County teen found safe
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says
Man dies in DUI-related crash in Kanawha County
‘I want him here, I want him back;’ widow mourns husband lost in weekend crash
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Hometown Hero Billy Adams
WVVA Hometown Hero: Volunteer Fire Chief fighting cancer while continuing to serve
The winners from Narrows High School pose for a picture after winning the humanities challenge.
Bluefield State University hosts high schools for humanities challenge
Schools get report cards
State releases annual review of school system deficiencies
United Way of Southern West Virginia collects socks and shoes for local students
United Way kicks off “Socktober” drive as companion to Equal Fitting Shoe Fund
Glade Gaming Getaway flyer
Local board game company partners with Active SWV to launch community assist program for upcoming gaming weekend