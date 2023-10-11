Wyoming County’s MountainHeart hosts annual Fall Bash

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) MountainHeart’s annual Fall Bash was held in Wyoming County on Wednesday. The organization hosts the event each year for all of the county’s Pre-K students.

Kids were invited to start by walking through a trunk-or-treat outside. Then, in the organization’s headquarters, the children had fun navigating their way through a playful haunted house featuring ghouls and ghosts. At the exit, children had the opportunity to pick out their very own pumpkin with their families.

Organizer Medina Lester said the bash is intended to be a fun activity for the kids, but also help connect families with some of the resources available in the community.

“We invite local vendors to hand out stuff to families and kids so they can get to know what resources are available in the county.”

MountainHeart helps to administer the county’s Early Head Start and Head Start programs. Additionally, the organization also provides childcare referrals, energy assistance, and help with home repairs.

