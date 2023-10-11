WV Attorney General holds round table discussion in Bluefield

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Businesses in Bluefield, West Virginia gathered to discuss potential improvements for the economic aspect of the county at the Bluefield Arts Center Wednesday afternoon.

Business leaders were joined by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. The group discussed the challenges they’re facing and how they could address them. Morrisey says one issue that businesses in the area are struggling with is workforce participation. He says he’s also looking at how he can help protect jobs in southern West Virginia because he feels this area is often overlooked.

“We are talking about how the Attorney General’s office protects jobs in the state of West Virginia, about how we’ve been able to protect and defend thousands of energy jobs in the state,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey says he has some ideas on how he can help fix the problems at hand and looks forward into digging deeper.

