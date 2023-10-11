United Way kicks off “Socktober” drive as companion to Equal Fitting Shoe Fund

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The United Way of Southern West Virginia has dubbed this month as “Socktober.”

Throughout October, the United Way will be collecting socks as part of their Equal Fitting Shoe Fund. This initiative provides athletic shoes to kids ages one to 18 who are referred by a trusted source in the school systems inside the United Way’s coverage area.

Alongside a pair of shoes, the United Way also gives a new pair of socks with each donation.

“We were getting a great deal of calls from local administrators, teachers, counselors- that they had children in their classrooms without proper shoes,” shared Trena Dacal, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. “They can’t participate in physical education. Obviously, it’s a safety issue. There’s stigmatization if they don’t have proper shoes, and we want kids to focus on learning and being a kid...”

Dacal says they have given out hundreds of pairs of shoes through their fund, but adds that they are still in need of donations. New shoes and socks of all sizes can be dropped off at Pendelton Community Bank and Truist in Beckley, as well as the United Way headquarters at 110 Croft Street in Beckley.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.