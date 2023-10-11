Two Richlands Firefighters injured in vehicle wreck

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - An early-evening fire call ended with first responders in-need of help Tuesday, following an accident involving a fire engine out of Richlands, Va.

According to Richlands Police, a call came in around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, regarding a wreck involving a fire truck. The incident was reported in the 800 block of Kents Ridge Road.

Police confirmed two firefighters were injured, but the extent of their injuries was not released at the time of this story’s publish. The two firefighters were transported by ambulance to Clinch Valley Medical Center.

“The Richlands fire department was responding to a fire call in the town and on the way to the call they unfortunately ran off the road and they got in an accident,” Said Richlands’ Interim Town Manager Clarence Monday. “The tanker truck that our firefighters were in overturned and the two firefighters are at the hospital getting examined. We believe they’ll be okay and we’re blessed that the accident was not any worse than it is.”

Richlands Police said the investigation has been turned over to Va. State Police.

