Tazewell County School Board members earn awards

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Members of the Tazewell County School Board have been recognized by the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA).

David Woodard, who is also President of the VSBA, was presented the Award of Distinction for earning 84 credits in two years. He received a certificate and a starfish pin for the accomplishment.

Board member Irene Mullins earned the Award of Honor for gaining 66 credits in two years and she was presented a certificate and gold pin.

Donna Whittington was given the Award of Excellence for earning 48 credits in two years, and she received a certificate and silver pin.

Earning the VSBA Award of Achievement for getting 24 credits per year were school board members Chris Moir and Erik Robinson, and both received a certificate and bronze pin.

The VSBA recognizes board members for their dedication, time and hard work in improving boardsmanship skills through VSBA meetings, conferences, board development and training, and active involvement in the association.

The VSBA Academy Awards are presented annually to the school board members who meet the requirements.

“These awards are very well deserved,” said Tazewell Country Schools Superintendent Christopher B. Stacy. “The board members’ continuing education is a testament to the dedication they have in serving our students and communities. It is refreshing to work with such a driven board.”

