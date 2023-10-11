State releases annual review of school system deficiencies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Only three counties in this region met state requirements in County Operational Effectiveness Indicators of Efficiency, but all counties came up short in indicators of student performance and success.

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) released its annual reviews of county school systems today, focusing on those two areas for 2023.

In county efficiency of school systems, Monroe, Raleigh and Fayette counties met all requirements.

Mercer County needed assistance in transportation; McDowell County in career and technical education, and finance; Greenbrier and Summers counties needed assistance in special education; and Wyoming County in career and technical education.

A rating of “Needs Assistance” indicates the county, with assistance from the WVDE, must develop an action plan and monitor the plan’s implementation towards showing improvement. Further support or corrective actions by the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) may be taken based on the county’s acceptable progress or lack of progress on the indicator(s).

In the state Balanced Scorecard Indicators of Student Performance and Success, four counties in the region were found not to meet standards in at least one area and placed on the “support” list, which means the counties have not met standards and did not show improvement for two consecutive years in that area.

Those counties and their deficiency(s) are Fayette (math achievement); Greenbrier (attendance); McDowell (math achievement and math progress); and Raleigh (English learner progress).

In these counties, the WVDE will assist county leadership, provide technical assistance, and monitor progress.

A county-level indicator that does not meet standards for one year will result in the county being designated as “on watch” for the indicator.

All counties in the region have indicators in this category: Mercer, Monroe and Wyoming (math achievement and attendance); McDowell (ELA achievement, attendance and on-track to graduate); Raleigh (attendance); Fayette (ELA achievement, math progress, post-secondary achievement and attendance); Greenbrier (math achievement and English learner progress); and Summers (ELA achievement, math achievement, graduation rate-4-year cohort and attendance).

For these counties in the on watch category, actions include the county diagnosing and facilitating countywide improvement, verifying the strategic plan addresses the deficiencies, and monitoring for progress. The following year’s Balanced Scorecard data will be used to determine whether improvement did or did not occur.

“It is critical to work with fidelity with our counties to remediate issues early before they become more substantial and require higher levels of WVBE and WVDE involvement,” said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt on the release of this year’s results. “Visits to and communications with the counties are planned on a routine basis with the purpose of regularly reviewing the efficiency indicators and addressing areas of need.”

