Senators from the Two Virginias speak on Israel Hamas war

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the Two Virginias, elected leaders from each side of the state line and across the aisle have expressed their steadfast support for Israel.

In the absence of an elected Speaker of the House, the U.S. Senate wasted no time in condemning the Hamas attacks targeting Israel. Senators have been stepping up and pledging U.S. support, as rockets rained down on Israel.

“It is absolutely essential that the United States stand shoulder to shoulder with our ally Israel against the barbaric actions of these terrorists,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)

“The horrific images that we’ve seen in Israel today are just earth-shattering. They’re horrifying. Women and children being tortured and murdered. It’s just unthinkable...I’ve been in touch with non just the local community here, but also around the country showing support, strong resolve to help Israel,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

“Hamas has carried out this attack, not as a legitimate government, but as a pure terrorist organization. Any country or government that is found to be supportive of this terrorist organization should have the most severe sanctions imposed upon them immediately,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

Meanwhile in the House, Speaker Candidate Steve Scalise of Louisiana said he’s already rallying support around America’s number one ally in the Middle East.

“We’ve been building a great coalition amongst my colleagues from every swath of the conference....on day one, we will number one be passing a resolution to express our strong support for Israel chairman McCall’s Bill, which has over 200 cosponsors,” said Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

The developments came in the midst of GOP infighting in the House in the weeks before war erupted in the Middle East. The small group of Republicans who voted to oust now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are now pushing back at those who blame them for stalling congress -- instead, pointing back to the Senate.

“Why aren’t they preparing something, so when we get back in session we could vote for it,” said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tn.)

A vote for a new Speaker is expected by the end of this week, with some representatives saying they expect one to come as early as Wednesday or Thursday.

