Raleigh County man pleads guilty to sexual abuse


A Raleigh County man is facing up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually...
A Raleigh County man is facing up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a young girl between the ages of six and ten.(SRJ)
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man is facing up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a young girl between the ages of six and ten.

According to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, Joshua Kincaid was also sentenced Wednesday on the two charges of which he entered a plea --1st Degree Sexual Abuse and one count of Sexual Abuse by a Parent or Guardian.

Kincaid was accused by police of abusing the young girl from September of 2018 to August of 2022. Hatfield said the girl’s mother confronted Kincaid during a recorded conversation in which he confessed to abusing the child.

Judge Darl Poling ordered that the two sentences run back-to-back, which means Kincaid could face anywhere between 15 and 45 years in prison.

After he finishes his sentence, Hatfield said Kincaid will be under close supervision for 50 years.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Dawson
Bluefield man arrested for murder
The search continued on Tuesday for a missing teen out of Raleigh County.
Missing Raleigh County teen found safe
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says
Man dies in DUI-related crash in Kanawha County
‘I want him here, I want him back;’ widow mourns husband lost in weekend crash
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

From left to right are school board members Donna Whittington, Chris Moir, David Woodard, Irene...
Tazewell County School Board members earn awards
A Beckley man pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree murder in front of Judge Robert Burnside on Wednesday.
Beckley man pleads guilty to 2nd Degree murder
Beckley VAMC to host Truck or Treat event for the public
Beckley VAMC to host Truck or Treat event for the public
The Princeton Baseball Association announced that they will be leaving the Appalachian League...
Local Appalachian League team disbands