Raleigh County man pleads guilty to sexual abuse

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man is facing up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a young girl between the ages of six and ten.

According to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, Joshua Kincaid was also sentenced Wednesday on the two charges of which he entered a plea --1st Degree Sexual Abuse and one count of Sexual Abuse by a Parent or Guardian.

Kincaid was accused by police of abusing the young girl from September of 2018 to August of 2022. Hatfield said the girl’s mother confronted Kincaid during a recorded conversation in which he confessed to abusing the child.

Judge Darl Poling ordered that the two sentences run back-to-back, which means Kincaid could face anywhere between 15 and 45 years in prison.

After he finishes his sentence, Hatfield said Kincaid will be under close supervision for 50 years.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.