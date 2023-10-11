Local board game company partners with Active SWV to launch community assist program for upcoming gaming weekend

DANIELS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A three-day gaming weekend will be held at The Resort at Glade Springs at the end of October, and event organizers have launched a community assist program to provide financially limited guests the opportunity to experience the event for free.

The Glade Gaming Getaway is being hosted by local board game publisher, Lonely Hero Games. The event, which will begin on Friday, October 27, and end on Sunday, October 29, will feature vendor halls, gaming competitions, midnight movie showings, art shows, and more.

Jared Kaplan, co-founder of Lonely Hero Games, says the weekend will have something for everyone, but adds that he understands not everyone can afford to take part. That’s why Lonely Hero Games has partnered with Active Southern West Virginia to provide eight weekend badges to deserving individuals...

And they are looking for you to nominate local heroes.

“Just somebody who you know is very kind and generous,” Kaplan explained. “Someone who just really wants to be able to go out and have fun and enjoy themselves but doesn’t have the time because they are always giving so much to their family or their friends or even their workplace or something like that.

“We think that our community is loaded with people like that. We know that our friends and neighbors in Beckley and all around West Virginia- there’s just so many people in our community that always step up for others but a lot of times never get anything back, so we hope this might be a small way that they might be repaid for the things that they do.”

If you know someone who you’d like to nominate for the program, you can do so at gladegaminggetaway.com/assist. In addition to weekend passes, the eight chosen individuals will also receive tickets to the Fantasy Murder Mystery Dinner happening at the resort on Saturday, October 28.

Click here to secure weekend passes or to see a full schedule of events.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.