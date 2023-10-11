Local Appalachian League team disbands

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Baseball Association announced that they will be leaving the Appalachian League and disbanding.

According to a release from the organization, the growing demands of the Appy League, its players, and coaches, have exhausted the financial and philanthropic resources of the program.

The minor league program has been in Princeton since 1988, and the community was benefited from the continued funding and donations from the Mercer County School Board, The city of Princeton, The Mercer County Commission, The Hunnicutt Foundation, and numerous others.

The Princeton Baseball Association said, “The facility and field are still tremendous assets to our community and the above-mentioned donors have pledged to keep it relevant for our high school students and fans as well as offering additional opportunities for the citizens in Princeton, WV. While Minor League Baseball will not be taking advantage of our great facility the community will. Thank you to all of our fans, supporters, and volunteers.”

