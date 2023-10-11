‘It only takes a second for something to go wrong;’ deputies pushing for gun safety after accidental shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 5-year-old boy is recovering after Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said he accidentally shot himself in the leg Tuesday afternoon at a home on Venable Avenue in Chesapeake.

“The big question we want to be answered is how he was able to get his hands on this and how the incident happened to begin with.,” Kanawha County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joshua Lester said.

As the investigation moves ahead, deputies are urging gun owners to practice gun safety.

“You can never be too overly cautious, you can’t take for granted that kids are curious and they look up to us,” he said. “You can never be too sure you have protected your kids and keeping a gun high and out of reach just isn’t enough.”

Lester said gun safety starts with having the right gun storage tools with the best first line of defense. If a gun safe isn’t accessible, a gun lock should always be around the firearm when not in use.

“We’re not saying not to own firearms, not to protect yourself or your family or have weapons in your home but if you’re going to be keeping firearms in your home you have to be a responsible gun owner,” he said. “You have to lock up your weapons you have to keep them out of reach of children for them to know they’re not toys, because it only takes a second for something bad to happen.”

All adults involved are cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.