How safe are schools in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV/WSAZ) - Schools are meant to be safe places where children can learn.

Time and time again, acts of violence unfold at schools across the country.

Each year in West Virginia, county boards, county vocational schools, and the School for the Deaf and Blind complete a survey answering questions about how to improve safety and security measures, including but not limited to hiring a school resource officer, installing weapon detection systems, and upgrading facility doors or windows.

The West Virginia School Safety and Security report released in November 2022 detailing information for the more than 700 public schools found:

Only about 50% have safe entrances



Schools in 16 counties have no resource officers on any campus



Nearly 20% of schools don’t display room numbers on exterior walls



West Virginia rolled out the School Safety Initiative which includes the hiring of a state school safety officer, several regional state officers, the implementation of an app for tips, and unannounced security checks at your child’s school.

A year after the WV School Safety Initiative rolled out, WDTV’s sister station, WSAZ, filed 55 Freedom of Information Act (FOIAs) with every public county school system and the Department of Homeland Security seeking information about safety improvements. The FOIAs didn’t provide many answers.

Last year, half of West Virginia Public Schools did not have safe school entrances.

“I think that is probably right. A lot of our schools are older and when these schools were built in the 60s or early 70s. School safety wasn’t as paramount as it is today. If you go to Herbert Hoover High School that is a pretty secure facility. We’ve worked with the SBA, so whenever someone is getting money from the state to improve or build another school facility we work with them to make sure that the mantraps are at all of our facilities,” said Rob Cunningham with the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. “These are all structural mandates that are in place now when that building was built. Are we retrofitting? Yes, when we can. It’s paramount that we have the safety and those mantraps, a properly built one.”

WSAZ sat down with West Virginia’s newest State Superintendent Michele Blatt.

She worked in the Department of Education for more than a decade and in education for nearly 25 years before transitioning to her role as state superintendent.

Blatt said she would like to implement more facility checks and increase mental health support and resources for students in K-12.

“Many of our school shooting incidents across the states have been a former student or someone that is having some issues and focusing on bad experiences,” Blatt said. “I think we really need to try and tackle it from both sides, the facility and making sure the student’s needs are met.”

In 2019, state law changed requiring schools to put numbers on exterior walls of school buildings, so rooms with exterior walls can be identified by law enforcement from the outside. It’s a safety measure many schools were found not in compliance with, according to a state report.

“Focusing on that 2019 law is critical. We have really dug into the office of accountability within the past few months. We have started to look at what are the policies and laws that have not been implemented fully. That has been a priority of the accountability office to really start changing the process of checking the boxes of OK this, this, and this and actually, using all of our resources to determine if policies are being met because if it’s a law or policy then all of our school districts should be following it,” Blatt said.

A Department of Education spokesperson said, “Superintendent Blatt and her leadership team are looking closely at ways to assist schools and counties move into compliance ... According to information provided by counties, [since that report] there has been a decrease of more than 33 percent in the number of schools not displaying numbers on exterior walls or windows.”

The Department of Education said the decrease in schools not in compliance is due in part to visits from the regional school safety officers.

Those visits were a part of the governor’s plan.

Since January, they’ve conducted about 500 school inspections total, according to the State’s Chief Security Officer Danny Chapman. Of the total inspections, 90 were completed this school year.

In those inspections, Chapman said, the officers haven’t found any issues needing immediate attention.

The state created the School Access Safety Fund, in 2019, which is money appropriated by lawmakers to help county boards complete those projects.

Blatt said no funds were allocated this year during the special session.

“The Legislature has worked on different things and bills, but they have not taken the final step when the budget was completed to actually put money into the safe school’s account,” Blatt said. “It seems like we’re asked to present on the needs along with the SBA, but it just seems like when it comes down to the bottom line, the funding has not been allocated by the Legislature.”

WSAZ reached out to lawmakers to find out why no funds were allocated.

“Agendas for special sessions are set by the governor. If the governor’s submitted budget for this year included additional school safety funds, the Legislature allocated them, but the legislative staff is unaware of any outstanding school safety funding requests...”

Blatt said she will continue to prioritize conversations with lawmakers and representatives for a funded comprehensive safety program.

“I have the best interest of our students at heart,” Blatt said. “There are so many things that are changing and coming at us. We’re working through it nationwide. Everything I do, I will make that decision with the interest, the best interest of the children at heart.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.