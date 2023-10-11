Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection with mother’s death

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with his mother's death.
Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with his mother's death.(Source: Maywood Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former NFL player Sergio Brown has been arrested in connection with his mother’s death.

Brown was arrested near San Diego on Tuesday, according to a law enforcement source.

Authorities said he fled to Mexico soon after his mother’s body was found near a creek behind her Chicago-area home on Sept. 16.

Mexican authorities have reportedly known his whereabouts since at least Sept. 19 but were waiting for an arrest warrant before they deported him.

The source also said police are working to transfer Brown to the Chicago area.

The medical examiner’s office for Cook County, Illinois, said Brown’s mother died from injuries related to an assault and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Dawson
Bluefield man arrested for murder
The search continued on Tuesday for a missing teen out of Raleigh County.
Missing Raleigh County teen found safe
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says
Man dies in DUI-related crash in Kanawha County
‘I want him here, I want him back;’ widow mourns husband lost in weekend crash
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Trucks haul two rocket motors slowly down Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, Wednesday Oct. 11,...
Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display
Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being...
Family Dollar recalling dozens of OTC drugs, consumer products sold in multiple states
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security...
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment coming -- but it won’t be as big as this year’s
BBB alert about a sports card trading company
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex...
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by spacecraft