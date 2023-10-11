Covington man charged in connection with January 6 insurrection

Levi Plumley of Covington is facing four charges in connection with the January 6, 2021 Capitol...
Levi Plumley of Covington is facing four charges in connection with the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. This photo is a screenshot from a video that appears in court records. FBI agents say Plumley identifies himself and his location in the Capitol in the video, in which he also appears to be suffering from the effects of pepper spray.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man has been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

Levi Plumley is facing several charges including knowingly entering or remaining in restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, Plumley was identified in the days following the insurrection through online public tips.

Agents with the FBI connected him to an online video in which he appears to be suffering from the effects of pepper spray. The documents state that in this video, Plumley appeared to be inside the U.S. Capitol and identified himself on video inside the U.S. Capitol as “Levi Plumley.”

According to FBI agents in the video Plumley states he’s “never been famous for anything but I guess now I’m the pepper spray guy.” He also uses the video to give shout-outs to family members.

In May of 2021, agents searched Plumley’s iPhone and interviewed him, during which he admitted to being inside the Capitol. FBI officials used security footage from the Capitol to determine Plumley entered the Capitol through the east Rotunda door. He went back and forth in the Rotunda several times before exiting. Like most January 6 cases, agents used Plumley’s clothing to help identify him and track his movements in security footage.

Plumley was arrested September 7. September 25, he was arraigned in the Washington D.C. Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to all four charges against him. He is due to appear in that court again in December.

