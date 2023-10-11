Expected Coalfields Expressway construction brings concerns for some residents

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) Expected construction on the Coalfields Expressway is bringing some major concerns for some residents in Wyoming County.

Homeowners on Trace Street in Mullens were told a couple years ago that a connector ramp for the next leg of the project to Welch, W.Va. would be running up their street. But now, they have even more concerns after a recent discovery in their yards.

Toby Tolliver got a call while he was at work over stakes that had been placed within feet of his front door. “I got home and sure enough, there were takes in my hard.”

Tolliver’s home sits along the path for the ramp, where the state has the right to acquire property through eminent domain. While some homes on the higher end of the street expect to be purchased, it remains to be seen whether homeowners on the lower end will receive an offer.

“It’s aggravating. No one wants to live that close to the road. That’s the reason we moved up here because it’s quiet,” said J.R. Brehm.

A Department of Highways spokesperson addressed the issue in an interview with WVVA in the Summer of 2022, saying they empathize with the families and assured homeowners that the state will do everything in its power to make sure those landowners get a fair market value for their property.

More than anything, Wyoming County Senator David ‘Bugs’ Stover, (R) 9th District, said residents would just like an update as to what the future holds. “It’s not possible that these stakes represent what’s going to happen. It would be nice if someone came up here to talk with these folks and say let me look at that. They’ll either say ‘woah’ or explain what it means.”

WVVA News has reached out to the W.Va. Dept. of Highways and will share their response once received.

