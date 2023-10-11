Cloudy today but more sunshine is on the way tomorrow

There is a Frost Advisory in effect for Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and eastern Fayette counties until 8 AM this morning. Conditions are good for frost formation in these areas, and as a result outdoor vegetation could be damaged.

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 AM this morning for Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and eastern Fayette counties. (maxuser | WVVA Weather)

This morning we’re going to be starting out in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will begin moving in from our southwest this morning, moving from partly cloudy to overcast by the mid afternoon. High temperatures as a result will be cooler, sitting in the low 60s for most. Some might even struggle to get out of the 50s. As we head into the overnight hours, we might see some light drizzle in our southern counties around midnight.

Clouds will begin to take over this afternoon. (maxuser | WVVA Weather)

We’ll stay mainly dry through Thursday morning. Waking up we could see a few spotty showers around Wyoming and Raleigh counties, but they should clear up a little bit after sunrise. Overnight will be warmer than the last few days, with temps starting in the upper 40s. The rest of Thursday will be filled with sunshine and highs warming up into the low 70s. After that a cold front will be bringing much colder air for the weekend, with highs in the 50s and 40s on Sunday.

