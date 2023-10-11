A brief warm-up is in store for late week

More sunshine is on tap for Thursday and most of Friday as well
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

With rain-producing systems to our and south, we’ll see occasional passing clouds, but most of any rain will stay out of the area. Tonight, we’ll otherwise be cool, with lows falling into the 40s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring gradually clearing skies, and high temps in the upper 60s-mid 70s. We could see a stray shower somewhere tomorrow or tomorrow night, but most of us will stay rain free. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows again in the 40s.

FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST(maxuser | WVVA)

Friday will bring increasing clouds, but the chance of rain will still stay slim to none. We’ll be otherwise warmer and again and see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top off again in the upper 60s-low 70s.

FRONTAL MAP
FRONTAL MAP(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will bring scattered showers, increasing winds, and the cooler temps on Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 50s-low 60s. We’ll drop into the 40s Saturday night, and will only make it into the mid 40s-low 50s by Sunday afternoon as colder air surges in behind the departing system. We’ll still see some occasional rain on Sunday as well.

COOL WEATHER INTO THE WEEKEND
COOL WEATHER INTO THE WEEKEND(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll remain cold and a bit unsettled to start next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Dawson
Bluefield man arrested for murder
The search continued on Tuesday for a missing teen out of Raleigh County.
Missing Raleigh County teen found safe
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says
Man dies in DUI-related crash in Kanawha County
‘I want him here, I want him back;’ widow mourns husband lost in weekend crash
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (10-11-2023)
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Clouds will begin to take over this afternoon.
Cloudy today but more sunshine is on the way tomorrow
HIGH PRESSURE
We’ll see more clouds, but the weather will stay fair into Wednesday