A brief warm-up is in store for late week

With rain-producing systems to our and south, we’ll see occasional passing clouds, but most of any rain will stay out of the area. Tonight, we’ll otherwise be cool, with lows falling into the 40s.

Tomorrow will bring gradually clearing skies, and high temps in the upper 60s-mid 70s. We could see a stray shower somewhere tomorrow or tomorrow night, but most of us will stay rain free. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows again in the 40s.

Friday will bring increasing clouds, but the chance of rain will still stay slim to none. We’ll be otherwise warmer and again and see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top off again in the upper 60s-low 70s.

A cold front will bring scattered showers, increasing winds, and the cooler temps on Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 50s-low 60s. We’ll drop into the 40s Saturday night, and will only make it into the mid 40s-low 50s by Sunday afternoon as colder air surges in behind the departing system. We’ll still see some occasional rain on Sunday as well.

We’ll remain cold and a bit unsettled to start next week...

