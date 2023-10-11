Bluefield State University hosts high schools for humanities challenge

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University hosted their annual humanities challenge on Wednesday. High school students from across the region competed in the friendly competition. Wyoming East, Richlands, Graham, Independence and Narrows were some of the schools that participated.

Students competed against one another by answering questions ranging from history to music. This year’s winner was Narrows High School with three students receiving a trophy and a scholarship of $500 to BSU.

Richlands High School was the runner up and they received $250 scholarships.

“It feels great honestly because I’ve been a big fan of quiz bowl since I was a little middle schooler so coming here to compete is very, very nice,” said Narrows senior, Elizabeth Chapman.

Chapman says this was her third time competing in the event and her second time winning. She says it took a team effort to win the event.

