Beckley man pleads guilty to 2nd Degree murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree murder in front of Judge Robert Burnside on Wednesday.

According to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, Jalen Alexander was also sentenced as part of that plea hearing to twenty years in prison on the charge.

Alexander was arrested in connection with the death of Maurice Webster in May of 2019 at the Hargrove Apartment Complex in Beckley. With plastic baggies used to transport narcotics found at the scene, Hatfield there is reason to believe there was a dispute over drugs at the time of the shooting.

Alexander was caught by police leaving Hargrove shortly after the shooting.

The Beckley Police Dept. took the lead in the investigation.

