BBB warns of Medicare scams as open enrollment begins

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Millions of seniors and eligible patients will be signing up for healthcare next week through Medicare. However, this open enrollment period also opens the door for scammers to try and trick you out of your money and personal information.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia offered tips to avoid those scammers during a Here @ Home interview with BBB President Julie Wheeler.

The open enrollment period starts Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. Wheeler says they have already gotten complaints about scammers this year and reminded people they can report those fraudsters to the BBB by calling the Roanoke office at 540-342-3455.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Princeton Baseball Association announced that they will be leaving the Appalachian League...
Local Appalachian League team disbands
Charles Dawson
Bluefield man arrested for murder
Two firefighters were injured in a crash Tuesday.
Two Richlands Firefighters injured in vehicle wreck
A new trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley, linking locals and tourists to two previously...
New trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
‘She’s still fighting’: Daughter provides update on Mary Lou Retton

Latest News

Alison Parker and Adam Ward
Warner urges action against Google, Meta over failure to remove content depicting the murders of Alison Parker & Adam Ward
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film coming to the Granada along with Swifties' Friendship Bracelet...
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film coming to the Granada along with Swifties’ Friendship Bracelet event
West Virginia’s Commissioner for the Bureau of Social Services spoke to students at Concord...
W.Va. Commissioner for Bureau of Social Services speaks to students at Concord University
Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.
Former K-9 handler pleads guilty in case of missing police K-9
WVVA News at Noon
GTT @ Noon: Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Film coming to the Granada along with Swifties' Friendship Bracelet event