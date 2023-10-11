BBB warns of Medicare scams as open enrollment begins

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Millions of seniors and eligible patients will be signing up for healthcare next week through Medicare. However, this open enrollment period also opens the door for scammers to try and trick you out of your money and personal information.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia offered tips to avoid those scammers during a Here @ Home interview with BBB President Julie Wheeler.

The open enrollment period starts Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. Wheeler says they have already gotten complaints about scammers this year and reminded people they can report those fraudsters to the BBB by calling the Roanoke office at 540-342-3455.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.