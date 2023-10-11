AG’s from W.Va. and Va. participate in opioid forum at Bluefield University

Patrick Morrisey and Jason Miyares discuss opioids while BU's President, Dr. David Olive listens.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The attorney generals from Virginia and West Virginia made a stop at Bluefield University on Wednesday to participate in an opioid forum.

Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia and Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia discussed a variety of topics involving opioids. Both Morrisey and Miyares discussed opioid settlement money and how that money can be used to help victims of the epidemic.

Morrisey says the West Virginia First Foundation will make sure that money gained from settlements will be used properly to battle the opioid epidemic.

“It’s going to be looking at a range of different strategies that the counties, the cities, the state and ultimately working with the defense of the case. We were able to put together and negotiate so that there’s a wide range of opportunity to tackle this problem head on,” said Morrisey.

Miyares says settlements with pharmaceutical companies are good but more needs to be done at the national level. He says cartels need to be labeled as terrorist organizations to help disrupt them. He says they are the biggest contributor right now to the drug problem.

“You have to disrupt them financially. One of the unsung, most effective tools used against ISIS is we disrupt their financial network. When you treat them like foreign terrorist organizations. You can use the same financial tools that our federal agencies use to disrupt ISIS,” said Miyares.

Miyares says fentanyl is a contributing factor to overdose deaths in the United States. He says he would like to see fentanyl be declared as a weapon of mass destruction.

