2nd fall foliage report of the season released

September 29, 2023. Canaan Valley, Tucker County, WV
September 29, 2023. Canaan Valley, Tucker County, WV(Larry Brown)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Tourism has released the second fall foliage report of the year.

Officials say the higher elevations of the state are at peak conditions while rich hues have made their way into new areas of the state.

We are excited to finally see autumn weather making its way into West Virginia, making it the ideal time to get out and chase fall foliage,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “This truly is one of the most beautiful times of the year in Almost Heaven, so be sure to take advantage of the amazing views and unique activities while you can.”

The lower elevations will soon see peak fall foliage with the recent cooler weather moving into the area.

“We are seeing peak to past peak conditions along our higher elevations,” said Division of Forestry Director Jeremy Jones. “Folks should now be able to see nice colors along the Scenic Highway Route 250 over Cheat Mountain. The recent cooler weather should really kick things in gear throughout our lower elevations as well.”

This fall foliage update, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, marks the second in a series of weekly updates to be made this season in an effort to help travelers plan fall activities amongst peak color.

Prior Coverage: First fall foliage report of the season released

The West Virginia Department of Tourism’s live leaf tracker will be updated in real time, featuring user-generated photos from social media.

Click here for more information or to check out the Department of Tourism’s live leaf map.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Dawson
Bluefield man arrested for murder
The search continued on Tuesday for a missing teen out of Raleigh County.
Missing Raleigh County teen found safe
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says
Man dies in DUI-related crash in Kanawha County
‘I want him here, I want him back;’ widow mourns husband lost in weekend crash
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Patrick Morrisey and Jason Miyares discuss opioids while BU's President, Dr. David Olive listens.
AG’s from W.Va. and Va. participate in opioid forum at Bluefield University
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
‘She’s still fighting’: Daughter provides update on Mary Lou Retton
A Raleigh County man is facing up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually...
Raleigh County man pleads guilty to sexual abuse
From left to right are school board members Donna Whittington, Chris Moir, David Woodard, Irene...
Tazewell County School Board members earn awards