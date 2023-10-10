WVU to only terminate 69 employees after retirements, resignations amid RIF process

By Kajah Watkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An update on the reduction in force process underway at West Virginia University.

We’re learning now that not as many faculty members will be need to be let go by the University.

That is because more than 50 percent of faculty expected to be terminated by WVU have either retired or resigned since the announcement was made.

The number has decreased from 143 to 69. This comes after a multi-month review of how to address the University’s 45-million dollar budget deficit.

At this time, it is still unclear how much money WVU will save by eliminating these positions.

Letters to the terminated faculty members notifying them of the end of their employment will be sent out by next week.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Dawson
Bluefield man arrested for murder
The search continued on Tuesday for a missing teen out of Raleigh County.
Missing Raleigh County teen found safe
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says
Man dies in DUI-related crash in Kanawha County
‘I want him here, I want him back;’ widow mourns husband lost in weekend crash
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

How safe are schools in West Virginia?
Bluefield’s “WV’s Christmas City” preparations underway with a new location
Bluefield’s “WV’s Christmas City” preparations underway with a new location
New trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley
New trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley
Senators from the Two Virginias speak on Israel Hamas war
Senators from the Two Virginias speak on Israel Hamas war
Missing Raleigh County teen found safe
Missing Raleigh County teen found safe