WVU to only terminate 69 employees after retirements, resignations amid RIF process

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An update on the reduction in force process underway at West Virginia University.

We’re learning now that not as many faculty members will be need to be let go by the University.

That is because more than 50 percent of faculty expected to be terminated by WVU have either retired or resigned since the announcement was made.

The number has decreased from 143 to 69. This comes after a multi-month review of how to address the University’s 45-million dollar budget deficit.

At this time, it is still unclear how much money WVU will save by eliminating these positions.

Letters to the terminated faculty members notifying them of the end of their employment will be sent out by next week.

