We’ll see more clouds, but the weather will stay fair into Wednesday

Temps will be rising into late week
HIGH PRESSURE
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TONIGHT
Tonight, temps will fall into the 30s, and we will end up mainly clear.

WEDNESDAY
Tomorrow, we will see a bit more cloud cover, but with high pressure still in control, we should stay dry. Highs will top off again in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Wednesday night, we’ll see more passing clouds and the chance for a stray shower/sprinkle. Low temps will fall into the 40s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
Thursday looks to bring mild weather, with high temps reaching the upper 60s-low 70s as a warm front rides through the region. There is the chance we could see a stray shower or two Thursday and/or Friday evening, but for the most part we’ll just be mild with increasing clouds through the end of the work week.

Rain chances will rise in to Saturday as a cold front moves in. We’ll be breezy as well as the front comes through, and a big cool down will ensue behind this front into Sunday-the beginning of next week...

STAY TUNED!

