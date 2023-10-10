We’ll see more clouds, but the weather will stay fair into Wednesday
Temps will be rising into late week
Tonight, temps will fall into the 30s, and we will end up mainly clear.
Tomorrow, we will see a bit more cloud cover, but with high pressure still in control, we should stay dry. Highs will top off again in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Wednesday night, we’ll see more passing clouds and the chance for a stray shower/sprinkle. Low temps will fall into the 40s.
Thursday looks to bring mild weather, with high temps reaching the upper 60s-low 70s as a warm front rides through the region. There is the chance we could see a stray shower or two Thursday and/or Friday evening, but for the most part we’ll just be mild with increasing clouds through the end of the work week.
Rain chances will rise in to Saturday as a cold front moves in. We’ll be breezy as well as the front comes through, and a big cool down will ensue behind this front into Sunday-the beginning of next week...
