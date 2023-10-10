Two arrested in McDowell County on multiple drug charges, fleeing law enforcement

IAEGER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a traffic stop in Iaeger on Monday, October 2. The stop led to a foot pursuit with the suspects, Steven Coleman, 32, and Rachael Gibson, 37, and the seizure of narcotics.

Among the drugs seized were suspected heroin, fentanyl, meth, crack cocaine, gabapentin, alprazolam, and suboxone.

Coleman was charged with fleeing on foot from a law enforcement officer, obstructing a law enforcement officer, Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. I controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. II controlled substance (2cts), Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. III controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. IV controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. V controlled substance, and Felony conspiracy.

Gibson was charged with Defective Equipment, Fleeing in a vehicle from a law enforcement officer, Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. I controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. II controlled substance (2cts), Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. III controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. IV controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. V controlled substance, and Felony conspiracy.

Both were arraigned by McDowell County Magistrate Shelton where their bonds were set at $110,000, cash only.

Coleman and Gibson were both remanded to Southwestern Regional Jail.

McDowell drug bust (McDowell County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.