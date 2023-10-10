Ronceverte bread shop rises to the challenge

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new restaurant is rising to the challenge of making bread and vegetables cool again. At least, that’s what Chad and Jenny Jones say is their goal after opening their bread shop in Ronceverte last month.

Flavor Mutt Sourdough Shop opened on Edgar Avenue on September 1 after a summer full of renovations. Here, the couple offers homemade pizzas, foods made from locally sourced in-season vegetables, and, of course, sourdough bread.

But no two loaves are the same, and the Joneses have a message for future customers.

“I just want people to come in with an open mind,” Chad shared. “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, I don’t like this, or, ‘My grandma made this, and I didn’t like it.’ We’re using old-world techniques with local ingredients that surprise a lot of people, so come in here with an open mind...”

“I mean, and to know that what you have, what you’re eating, has literally been made from scratch with love from these hands every day,” Jennifer added, motioning to her husband. “..that is just a really cool thing to be able to offer.”

Flavor Mutt Sourdough Shop is open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. Click here to learn more and view their menu.

