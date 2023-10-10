Police search for killer after former college dean found dead on trail near campus

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A search is underway for a killer near Vermont State University Castleton after a former dean was found dead near the campus.

Honoree Fleming, 77, of Castleton, was shot and killed while walking on the rail trail near campus last Thursday. Fleming was a former dean at the college.

Police say Fleming entered the trail from the pavilion area at Vermont State University’s Castleton campus and walked south toward Poultney.

She was wearing a white and blue striped shirt, black pants, and black sneakers at the time.

Anyone who saw Fleming on the trail is also asked to contact the state police.

Investigators said Monday they have received more than 200 tips from the public but they have yet to name a suspect or announce any arrests.

Over the weekend, police corrected the description of a person of interest in the case. Police say witnesses on the rail trail described the man as having short red hair, not dark hair as reported last week. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was wearing a dark gray shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who saw that man is asked to call the state police. Investigators are also asking people in the area to check security cameras for that person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

Police say the person of interest in this homicide is considered armed and dangerous.

Since the killing, there has been increased security on campus. The university canceled classes on Monday as students returned from fall break.

On Tuesday, classes resumed, despite the ongoing manhunt for a killer near campus.

WCAX reported learning some students chose to skip school until the killer is found.

