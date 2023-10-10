BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley, linking locals and tourists to two previously obscured waterfalls.

The trail is located off of Stanaford Mine Road in the Piney Creek Preserve. The turn to the entrance of the property is located behind Brandon’s Muffer off of Stanaford Road.

The trailhead links hikers to Waterfall Hollow Trail which leads to two waterfalls -- Cranberry Creek Cascades and Little White Stick Falls.

The more than 600-acre preserve is owned and managed by the West Virginia Land Trust. However, the City of Beckley will also have a role in caring for the property.

Located not far from the interstate, the city’s vision for the property is to provide not only locals a place to enjoy the outdoors, but also attract tourists coming into the area for the National Park.

