New trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley


A new trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley, linking locals and tourists to two previously...
A new trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley, linking locals and tourists to two previously obscured waterfalls.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley, linking locals and tourists to two previously obscured waterfalls.

The trail is located off of Stanaford Mine Road in the Piney Creek Preserve. The turn to the entrance of the property is located behind Brandon’s Muffer off of Stanaford Road.

The trailhead links hikers to Waterfall Hollow Trail which leads to two waterfalls -- Cranberry Creek Cascades and Little White Stick Falls.

The more than 600-acre preserve is owned and managed by the West Virginia Land Trust. However, the City of Beckley will also have a role in caring for the property.

Located not far from the interstate, the city’s vision for the property is to provide not only locals a place to enjoy the outdoors, but also attract tourists coming into the area for the National Park.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Dawson
Bluefield man arrested for murder
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Country artist brings tour to Charleston
Aspen Nicole Ruff
Raleigh County Sheriff seeks public assistance in locating missing juvenile
Former WVU Offensive lineman and sports broadcaster Dale Wolfley dies Saturday
Former WVU Offensive lineman and sports broadcaster Dale Wolfley dies Saturday

Latest News

Birthdays & Anniversaries: 10.10.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 10.10.23
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Morrisey objects to outside attorneys’ share of opioid settlement money
The search continued on Tuesday for a missing teen out of Raleigh County.
Missing Raleigh County teen found safe
DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health to Host Community Listening Sessions
DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health to Host Community Listening Sessions