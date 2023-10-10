Morrisey objects to outside attorneys’ share of opioid settlement money

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey(WVVA News)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed an objection in Kanawha County Circuit Court to the amount of outside attorneys’ fees to be paid from the massive opioid lawsuit settlements.

The Mass Litigation Panel decided the attorneys would receive 15 percent of the final settlements involving pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies.

Morrisey said the total amount the state will receive in those settlements will likely reach $1 billion.

If the 15 percent stands, outside attorneys used in the cases would receive about $150 million.

“I am troubled by the aggregate amount of attorneys’ fees that will be paid from the settlements, which includes cities and counties,” Morrisey said after the objections were filed. “It was my hope that the people of West Virginia would benefit from the money we were able to save by negotiating for lower fees. Unfortunately, by awarding fees totaling 15% of the settlements, the full value of those negotiations will not be realized.”   

The 15 percent is “not appropriate,” he said, and the percentage he expected and the one negotiated by the state is 7.76 percent. When other fees and costs for the state’s opioid litigation is totaled, the real amount being paid out in the opioid litigation is more than $170 million, he added, which is 18.2 percent.

“Such an amount is wildly excessive and will directly reduce the amount of money that can be used to save people’s lives,” Morrisey said in the objection.

The Mass Litigation Panel includes seven active or senior status circuit court judges appointed by the Chief Justice with approval of the Supreme Court of Appeals, according to the West Virginia Judiciary.

Opioid lawsuit settlement money will be distributed around the state to help pay for opioid prevention and treatment programs.

