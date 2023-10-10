Missing Raleigh County teen found safe

UPDATE: According to her mother, Ruff has been found. Sheriff Canaday also confirmed she is now in custody.

Sheriff Canaday said she was found unharmed in the Beaver area.

--------------------------------

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The search continued on Tuesday for a missing teen out of Raleigh County.

Aspen Nicole Ruff, 15, was last seen at her home in Beaver off of Route 19, around 10 p.m. on Sunday evening. But when her step-father awoke early the next morning, she was gone from her room; her window wide open.

In an interview with Sheriff J.C. Canaday on Tuesday, he said their team is exploring all possible options. “We’re actively searching for her now at acquaintances, places she might be, where people have said they saw someone who matches this description.”

According to her mother, Leslie Dunbar, her daughter packed up several outfits and a blanket, but left her phone behind. She was able to evade multiple security cameras outside the home when she left.

While a K-9 with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. was able to trace her scent from her home in Beaver to a nearby Sheetz, the trail turned cold there. But Sheriff Canaday said that doesn’t necessarily mean she got into a car with someone. “It can mean a lot of things. It could mean you’re in the area of the road, where there is a lot of scent pooling with other people and foot traffic. It could mean she got into a vehicle. That just tells us she was in that area.”

Anyone with Ring phones or security cameras in the area are encouraged to check their footage. It could be the clue that reunites a mother with her daughter.

“Just bring her home,” Dunbar pleaded. “We love her. She’s innocent. She’s a sweet little girl.”

Ruff has brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5,1 and weighing around a hundred pounds. She may be wearing a gray Adidas hoodie with black leggings.

Anyone with information on Ruff’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept.

