Mercer County leash law ordinance tabled for second time

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A potential leash law ordinance for dogs remains on the table in Mercer County. The leash law was on the Mercer County Commission’s agenda for its first reading on Tuesday but the law was tabled for the second time.

It was tabled the first time after community members expressed concerns over hunting and farm dogs not being protected under the ordinance. The now revised ordinance does address farm and hunting dogs and Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett says he thinks the revised ordinance clears up any concerns for hunters and farmers.

Puckett says the reason the ordinance was tabled this time is to make sure the county can sustain implementing a leash law.

“We need to know who’s going to adjudicate those cases. According to the state code, what I’ve seen is it goes through the magistrate’s office. So I want to make sure that’s indeed true. The other thing is I want to make sure that we have the fiscal means to handle it. To make sure that it needs to be an animal control officer handling it in addition to the people we have currently,” said Puckett.

Puckett says the county commission also needs to make sure they don’t contribute to overcrowding the animal shelter. Adding that the leash law will continue to be a topic of discussion during commission meetings.

You can read the revised leash law ordinance below.

IN THE COUNTY COMMISSION OF MERCER COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

In Re: An Ordinance to establish a Leash Law for dogs for the unincorporated areas of Mercer County; to prohibit owners from allowing their dogs to be at large; to authorize and specify action by Animal Control and other law enforcement officers with regard to dogs at large; to provide for the issuance of citations, the assessment of fines and the destruction of dogs for violations thereof.

ORDER

WHEREAS, a County Commission has authority under section six, article twenty, chapter nineteen (19-20-6) and of the West Virginia Code, as amended, to promulgate and enforce such ordinances, rules and regulations, consistent with the provisions of article twenty, as it considers necessary or convenient for the control and management of all dogs in the County; and

WHEREAS, the County Commission of Mercer County has received numerous complaints from residents of Mercer County that dogs are running loose, destroying their property, and/or inflicting personal injury; and

WHEREAS, Animal Control Officers and other law enforcement officials are currently without authority to seize and impound dogs running loose if such dogs are properly licensed, or to issue citations to the owners thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND ORDAINED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSION OF MERCER COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA, THAT THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING A LEASH LAW FOR DOGS FOR THE UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF MERCER COUNTY, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION SIX, ARTICLE TWENTY, CHAPTER NINETEEN, OF THE WEST VIRGINIA CODE, PROHIBITING OWNERS FROM ALLOWING THEIR DOGS TO BE AT LARGE, AUTHORIZING AND SPECIFYING ACTION BY LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

WITH REGARD TO DOGS AT LARGE AND ALLOWING FOR THE ISSUANCE OF CITATIONS, THE ASSESSMENT OF FINES AND THE DESTRUCTION OF DOGS FOR VIOLATIONS THEREOF, IS HEREBY ADOPTED.

DEFINITIONS

For the purpose of this ordinance, the following words and phrases are herein defined to mean and include:

Dog: Dogs of either sex of any age.

Farm Dog: A dog acting in protection of animals and/or livestock under its care.

Hunting Dog: A dog engaged in lawful hunting with an active tracking device attached to it that the owner is tracking and following during the lawful hunt.

Owner: Any person having a right of property in a dog and any person who keeps or harbors a dog or has a dog in his care or acts as its custodian.

Keeping or Harboring: The act or sufferance of either feeding or sheltering a dog on the premises of the occupant or owner thereof.

At large: A dog, other than a farm dog or hunting dog, shall be deemed to be at large whenever it is not under the immediate physical control of a responsible person capable of physically restraining the dog and is not on the owner’s property or on property where it has the property owner’s express permission to be.

DOGS TO BE CONFINED ON A LEASH

The owner of a dog shall not allow such dog to roam at large in Mercer County. The owner of a dog shall confine such dog on his premises. No person shall take any dog onto the streets, sidewalks or public places in the County unless the dog shall be on a leash, or under his control.

IMPOUNDING DOGS; REDEMPTION

It shall be the duty of the Animal Control Officer, and/or any law enforcement officer, to seize any dog at large in the unincorporated areas of the County, whether licensed or unlicensed. All such dogs shall be impounded and disposed of in accordance with the provisions of sections six and eight, article twenty, chapter nineteen (19-20-6,8) of the West Virginia Code, as amended.

The owner, keeper or person harboring any dog seized or impounded under this ordinance may, at any time prior to the expiration of five (5) days from the time that notice of the seizure and impounding of the dog shall have been given or posted as required by state law, redeem the dog by paying to the animal control officer, all the costs assessed against such dog, and any fine assessed hereunder. After the release of the dog, the owner will be required to secure a license for the dog from the courthouse and to get the dog vaccinated for rabies. WV State Code 19-20A-2.

4. CITATIONS; PENALTIES

A citation shall be issued to any owner of a dog found violating this ordinance.

Any person who is convicted of violating this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be assessed a fine of not less than $25.00 nor more than $100.00 (In addition to any court costs assessed). The incidence of any one dog at large in any twelve (12) hour period is hereby deemed to constitute a single violation of the ordinance,

Entered this 10th day of October, 2023.

