Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says

Photo of Mary Lou Retton in 2004.
Photo of Mary Lou Retton in 2004.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Lou Retton, an Olympic gold medalist and West Virginia native, is fighting for her life, according to her daughter.

Retton has “been in the ICU for over a week now” as she battles a very rare form of pneumonia, according to a *spotfund organized by her daughter, McKenna Kelley.

Kelley said that Retton is unable to breathe on her own, adding that she won’t disclose any other details out of respect for her mother’s privacy.

The Fairmont native made history during the 1984 Summer Olympics when she won the all-around gold medal in gymnastics, becoming the first American woman to accomplish the feat.

Mary Lou Retton standing with President Ronald Reagan in 1984.
Mary Lou Retton standing with President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Retton also won two silver medals and two bronze medals during the Olympics.

In the fundraiser post, Kelley said that Retton is not insured and asked for donations and prayers.

