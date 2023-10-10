Low cost spay and neuter clinic talks continue in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Talks of bringing a low cost spay and neuter clinic to Mercer County are continuing. Rachel Sawyers heads the committee in charge of figuring out logistics for a potential clinic.

Sawyers says the committee is being re-worked from nine members to five to help increase productivity. The committee will include representatives from the cities of Bluefield and Princeton.

County Commissioner Gene Buckner will represent the county on the committee and Sawyers says as of now she will represent the community. She says the final piece to the committee is an unnamed non-profit rescue. Sawyers says details with the rescue are still being worked out which is why she’s choosing not to identify them.

Sawyers says once the non-profit rescue is on board funds could be funneled through more easily since they are a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization.

“That way we can start moving forward a little bit quicker than we have in the last few months. The last few months have just been a lot of information gathering and making sure that this is something we can ensure will succeed because it has to,” said Sawyers.

Sawyers says they have nailed down the former Veterinary Associates Building on Cumberland Road for the clinic. She says she’s hopeful the clinic will be up and running by the spring which begins the breeding season for cats and dogs.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.