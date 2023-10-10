Indiana man charged with child sex crimes in Wood County

Leopoldo Pineda-Salgado
Leopoldo Pineda-Salgado(WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man from Indiana is in custody for nine sex crimes involving children that occurred in Wood County.

Leopoldo Pineda-Salgado is charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, four counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of incest.

According to court documents, the charges stem from incidents that occurred between January 2019 and March 2022.

Pineda-Salgado was arrested on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, after an indictment was issued in Wood County Circuit Court in September.

According to the Circuit Clerk’s Office, Pineda-Salgado did not show up to his arraignment.

Pineda-Salgado is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail. His bond was set at $100,000 surety.

There is no hearing date set at this time.

