City of Lewisburg welcomes fall with Harvest Chills in the Hills Festival

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fall is settling in in Greenbrier County and pumpkins are popping up all over Lewisburg as the city kicks off its annual Harvest Chills in the Hills Festival.

The string of events started on Tuesday and will last all month long as the city celebrates the fall harvest and gets ready for All Hallows’ Eve. The Downtown businesses in Lewisburg will be decorating their spaces, cooking fall foods and offering photo ops for kids as part of the event. Additionally, in the coming weeks, the streets will be filled with movie nights, magic shows, costume contests and more.

While the festival is always fun for residents, Jill McIntyre, President of the Lewisburg Downtown Business Association, says she hopes it will be a draw for visitors as well.

“We want as many people to come to Lewisburg and walk our streets as possible,” she told WVVA. “We don’t care if you buy; we just want to see your face and fill the streets with happiness and a community feeling.”

The Harvest Chills in the Hills gave events nearly every day starting this weekend. In addition to what’s listed above, McIntyre says there will be classes in pottery, broom-making and slime; a theatrical presentation of Frankenstein, a 5k Creepy Crawl and more. The festival also aligns with Taste of Our Town, which will be held on Saturday, October 14.

for a full list of festival events.

