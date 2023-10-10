Child injured in self-inflicted shooting

A 5-year-old child was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after shooting himself in the leg in Kanawha County.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders were on the scene of a self-inflicted shooting Tuesday evening involving a child in the Chesapeake area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12900 block of Venable Avenue.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say the 5-year-old boy had access to a handgun and shot himself in the leg.

While the boy will undergo injury, his injuries are described as non-life threatening. He was taken to CAMC General in Charleston.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating. Child Protective Services is also involved with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

