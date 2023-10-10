Child injured in self-inflicted shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders were on the scene of a self-inflicted shooting Tuesday evening involving a child in the Chesapeake area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12900 block of Venable Avenue.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say the 5-year-old boy had access to a handgun and shot himself in the leg.

While the boy will undergo injury, his injuries are described as non-life threatening. He was taken to CAMC General in Charleston.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating. Child Protective Services is also involved with the investigation.

