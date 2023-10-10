Bluefield’s “WV’s Christmas City” preparations underway with a new location

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -While it may only be October, the City of Bluefield, WV, also known as West Virginia’s Christmas City, is already getting prepared for the Christmas season. But there will be some changes to this year’s celebration.

With the 400-block demolition happening on Federal Street in Downtown Bluefield, the city decided to move its annual “Christmas City” celebration to the city park instead. The park will see the return of the long-time local favorite “Holiday of Lights” but will also see an addition of a Ferris wheel, ice skating rink, and a carousel. The vendors - which had previously occupied some of the empty buildings on federal street – will also be moved to the park in a section called “The Mistletoe Market.” New “German-style” huts are being constructed to house the vendors and will have electricity for things like heat. A city official says these huts are ninety percent completed. She adds, the new changes may stick around past the demolition completion date for future Christmas celebrations if the community prefers the new location.

“Well, being that this 400-block demolition is a temporary situation we’re trying it out... in the city park. However, if we get good reviews then it may end up being something permanent if the community likes it. So, we’ll see,” says Gabrielle Ponder, executive assistant to the city manager.

Christmas City will officially kick off with the Holiday of Lights 5K on November 18th. The Mistletoe Market will run every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday throughout the season, starting on Black Friday. Ponder adds that the city is still looking for vendors for the Mistletoe Market.

If you would like to apply to be a vendor or would like more information about upcoming events, she says you can go to the West Virginia’s Christmas City website.

