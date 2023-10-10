Bluefield High School receives art donation

By Mark Hughes
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Tuesday morning Bluefield High School was presented with a gift from a local artist to be displayed at the school.

Bluefield artist Andrea Brunais was the guest of honor at Bluefield High School.

She presented to the school two of her art pieces that had previously been displayed at tamarack.

One of the pieces honors poet Amanda Gorman who spoke at President Biden’s inaugural.

Brunais says she hopes that the subject of her painting will be an inspiration in their journey.

“I think for students today to see that someone of not too many years past where they are in high school became the voice of the nation for that moment and inspired millions of people.”

Brunais also spent some time answering questions from art students at the school.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Dawson
Bluefield man arrested for murder
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Country artist brings tour to Charleston
Aspen Nicole Ruff
Raleigh County Sheriff seeks public assistance in locating missing juvenile
Former WVU Offensive lineman and sports broadcaster Dale Wolfley dies Saturday
Former WVU Offensive lineman and sports broadcaster Dale Wolfley dies Saturday

Latest News

Low cost spay neuter talks continue
Low cost spay neuter clinic talks continue in Mercer County
WVVA News at 5
Bluefield High School receives art donation
Leash law tabled for second time in Mercer County
Leash law tabled for second time in Mercer County
Cat at the Mercer County Animal Shelter
Low cost spay and neuter clinic talks continue in Mercer County