Bluefield High School receives art donation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Tuesday morning Bluefield High School was presented with a gift from a local artist to be displayed at the school.

Bluefield artist Andrea Brunais was the guest of honor at Bluefield High School.

She presented to the school two of her art pieces that had previously been displayed at tamarack.

One of the pieces honors poet Amanda Gorman who spoke at President Biden’s inaugural.

Brunais says she hopes that the subject of her painting will be an inspiration in their journey.

“I think for students today to see that someone of not too many years past where they are in high school became the voice of the nation for that moment and inspired millions of people.”

Brunais also spent some time answering questions from art students at the school.

