Blue Ridge Rock Fest announces wristband refund deadline

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attendees of the controversial Blue Ridge Rock Festival (BRRF) seeking refunds on the cash added to their wristbands must file a request by the end of day October 10.

BRRF announced Monday about the deadline on its Facebook stories.

Attendees are asked to email info@blueridgerockfest.com with the subject line “Unused Funds on Wristband.” Organizers ask the email to include your full name, Etix/Lyte order number, and wristband number for a refund to be processed.

Organizers state refunds will begin to be processed after October 10 via PayPal or paper check. Those seeking a refund via check are asked to also include a mailing address.

The post states:

For WDBJ7′s previous coverage of the BRRF click here.

