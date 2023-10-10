Beckley VAMC to host Truck or Treat event for the public

Beckley VAMC Trunk or Treat
Beckley VAMC Trunk or Treat(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley VA Medical Center is set to host a Halloween Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

It will be located at the Beckley VAMC’s main parking lot, and the Beckley Police Department will be joining VA’s employees, volunteers, and veterans to make this community event even more engaging.

Beckley VAMC’s encourages folks to come out and meet some of our Community Living Center Veterans who call the VAMC home and our staff.

The Beckley VAMC 200 Veterans Ave., Beckley, WV 25801.

