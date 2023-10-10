Author of “The Glass Castle” coming to Bluefield High School

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The author of the New York Times Best Seller, The Glass Castle, is coming to Bluefield High School to give a presentation about her famous book. Jeannette Walls wrote the story of The Glass Castle based on her own life, including her time living in Welch, West Virginia. Shawn Williams, a Theater and English teacher at Bluefield High School, helped arrange for the author to give her presentation, and says she’s very familiar with the novel, having used it to teach students for more than seven years. She’s excited about the opportunity to bring the talented author to the school and can sense the same excitement in some of her students who will be able to see the main character of the book they’ve been reading brought to life. She hopes by hearing the story of The Glass Castle, her students will be inspired and find the motivation to improve their lives the same way Jeannette Walls improved her own.

“So much of her story is relatable. Even if students or adults have not grown up in the kind of poverty and difficult situations that she grew up in, anybody can relate to a person who encounters difficulty and pushes through, learns from it, and becomes successful. And that’s what she did,” says Williams.

Jeannette Walls will be at Bluefield High School on November 8th. Williams says you don’t have to be a high school student to hear Walls’ presentation, but you need to act fast to secure a spot. Members of the community can buy balcony seat tickets to hear from the author. Those can only be purchased online at this website.

