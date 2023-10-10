After fog clears this morning we’ll be seeing beautiful blue skies

We’re waking up to some fog this morning in the southern half of our area. This is due to abundant clearing along our southern counties. Bland, Tazewell, Giles, Wythe, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier counties could be seeing some patchy fog on the road ways as a result. Chances for the fog will continue until around 9 AM. After the sun rises we’ll see fog coverage decrease.

Visibility is spotty in some areas this morning. (maxuser | WVVA Weather)

Starting out with temperatures in the mid to low 40s, some of us that have seen the clearing overnight are starting out colder. Wytheville in particular is sitting in the mid to low 30s. Abundant sunshine is expected after the fog clears, leading to temperatures warming up into the mid 60s by the afternoon. High pressure will remain in control until Thursday evening, leading to a stretch of dry days.

Mainly sunny today while we gradually get warmer. (maxuser | WVVA Weather)

Tomorrow we’ll see some clouds from a stationary front south of us, get dragged up into our region as a result of high pressure. This will keep our temperatures on to cool side again on Wednesday. As we head into the weekend, we’re watching for another sharp cool down on the way. High temperatures look to be in the 40s, with rainy conditions lasting until the start of the work week, so keep the umbrellas handy.

