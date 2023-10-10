After a chilly night, we’ll be drier and a bit warmer on Tuesday

TONIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As a front exits the area, we’ll be chilly, but we’ll be drying out tonight behind it. Low temps will eventually hit the upper 30s-low 40s tonight, and we’ll be breezy with areas of fog here & there.

TOMORROW (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We should see more sun emerge tomorrow as high pressure takes control. We’ll still be a bit breezy at times, but high temps should climb into the upper 50s-mid 60s. Tuesday night looks mainly clear and cool with lows in the 30s and 40s.

MILD WEATHER RETURNS BRIEFLY (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We look to see milder weather with highs in the 60s and 70s, and a mix of sun and clouds Wed-Thurs.

A frontal system will bring increasing rain chances and dropping temps again by this weekend...

STAY TUNED!

