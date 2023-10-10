After a chilly night, we’ll be drier and a bit warmer on Tuesday

Temps will be back in the upper 50s-mid 60s Tuesday by Tuesday afternoon
TOMORROW
TOMORROW(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
TONIGHT
TONIGHT(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As a front exits the area, we’ll be chilly, but we’ll be drying out tonight behind it. Low temps will eventually hit the upper 30s-low 40s tonight, and we’ll be breezy with areas of fog here & there.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We should see more sun emerge tomorrow as high pressure takes control. We’ll still be a bit breezy at times, but high temps should climb into the upper 50s-mid 60s. Tuesday night looks mainly clear and cool with lows in the 30s and 40s.

MILD WEATHER RETURNS BRIEFLY
MILD WEATHER RETURNS BRIEFLY(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We look to see milder weather with highs in the 60s and 70s, and a mix of sun and clouds Wed-Thurs.

A frontal system will bring increasing rain chances and dropping temps again by this weekend...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Dawson
Bluefield man arrested for murder
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Officer involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting reported in Raleigh County
Former WVU Offensive lineman and sports broadcaster Dale Wolfley dies Saturday
Former WVU Offensive lineman and sports broadcaster Dale Wolfley dies Saturday
Aspen Nicole Ruff
Raleigh County Sheriff seeks public assistance in locating missing juvenile

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (10-9-2023)
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Widespread rain will be moving in this afternoon.
Cold this morning will persist through the afternoon with occasional rain showers
TOMORROW
We’ll be cool with occasional showers to start the work week