Two firefighters injured after building collapses

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two firefighters were injured after the frontage of the burned building collapsed on Sunday, according to the City of Williamson.

The City of Williamson said the firefighters were responding to a flare-up on Sunday around 5 a.m. when the remaining structure of the auto parts store along 4th Avenue collapsed.

The building caught fire last week.

City officials said WFD equipment was damaged by the collapse including a fire truck.

Mayor Charlie Hatfield said in a statement on Facebook,” We can replace the damaged equipment, but the lives and safety of our firemen are not replaceable. Please send prayers as they receive treatment for their injuries.”

