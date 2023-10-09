Two firefighters injured after building collapses

Two firefighters were injured after the frontage of the burned building collapsed on Sunday, according to the City of Williamson.(City of Williamson)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two firefighters were injured after the frontage of the burned building collapsed on Sunday, according to the City of Williamson.

The City of Williamson said the firefighters were responding to a flare-up on Sunday around 5 a.m. when the remaining structure of the auto parts store along 4th Avenue collapsed.

The building caught fire last week.

Fire reported at business; one person injured

City officials said WFD equipment was damaged by the collapse including a fire truck.

Mayor Charlie Hatfield said in a statement on Facebook,” We can replace the damaged equipment, but the lives and safety of our firemen are not replaceable. Please send prayers as they receive treatment for their injuries.”

